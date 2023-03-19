Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQD opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

