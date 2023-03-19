Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $352,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.