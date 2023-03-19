Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $352,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $23.61.
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile
The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
