Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

