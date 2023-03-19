Contrasting Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) & Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $382.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 4.96% 12.36% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group $11.99 billion 1.09 $597.00 million $15.11 22.12

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

