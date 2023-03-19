Contrasting Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Embraer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Embraer $4.54 billion 0.61 -$185.40 million $0.19 79.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A Embraer 0.78% 1.02% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AERWINS Technologies and Embraer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Embraer 0 1 4 0 2.80

AERWINS Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Embraer has a consensus price target of $16.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Embraer.

Summary

Embraer beats AERWINS Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

