Contrasting United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 5 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.74%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $536.93 million 1.19 $158.58 million $3.69 4.09 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.09 $37.49 million N/A N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 29.53% 16.76% 13.55% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

