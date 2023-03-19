Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 3.6%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. 74,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,597,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJR.B. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.99.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$319.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

