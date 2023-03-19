Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

