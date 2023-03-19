Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

