Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 288.35% from the stock’s current price.

Creo Medical Group Trading Down 3.7 %

LON CREO opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.31) on Friday. Creo Medical Group has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The company has a market capitalization of £90.35 million, a PE ratio of -171.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.48.

Insider Transactions at Creo Medical Group

In related news, insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £895.60 ($1,091.53). 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

