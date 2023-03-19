Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $450.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.68.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.