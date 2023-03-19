CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.74 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

