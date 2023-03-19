CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $55.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.