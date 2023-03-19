Critical Contrast: Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Isuzu Motors and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 1 0 0 0 1.00 XOS 0 1 2 0 2.67

XOS has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 499.10%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Isuzu Motors and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $22.40 billion 0.40 $1.12 billion $1.43 8.08 XOS $5.05 million 18.47 $23.40 million ($0.26) -2.13

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.71% 9.90% 4.85% XOS -136.53% -55.56% -38.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

