Critical Review: Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) vs. Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $65.94 million 0.75 $1.41 million $0.25 27.20 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Decisionpoint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems 2.22% 11.71% 3.56% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decisionpoint Systems and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Clikia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development, and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

