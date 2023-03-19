Critical Review: Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SLR Investment and Mexico Equity & Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 1 3 2 0 2.17 Mexico Equity & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

SLR Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.04, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Mexico Equity & Income Fund.

This table compares SLR Investment and Mexico Equity & Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.43 $18.34 million $0.36 40.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund -$2.56 million -6.60 N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Mexico Equity & Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Mexico Equity & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 10.33% 8.05% 3.22% Mexico Equity & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.