Critical Survey: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) versus Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 0.66% 4.48% 2.81% CS Disco -52.35% -28.42% -25.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Salesforce and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 12 27 1 2.68 CS Disco 1 7 4 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

Salesforce currently has a consensus price target of $211.24, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. CS Disco has a consensus price target of $13.92, suggesting a potential upside of 118.82%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Salesforce.

Salesforce has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Salesforce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salesforce and CS Disco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $31.35 billion 5.90 $208.00 million $0.21 880.28 CS Disco $135.19 million 2.80 -$70.76 million ($1.21) -5.26

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Salesforce beats CS Disco on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff and Parker Harris in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

