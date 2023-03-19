CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 66,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,865 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 8.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $535.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.04.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 464,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

