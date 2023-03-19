CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.99. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.51 and a beta of 1.02.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

