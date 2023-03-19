CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.14.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.99. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.51 and a beta of 1.02.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
