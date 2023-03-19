Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.83

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 162476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $477.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 188,103 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 632,612 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

