Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYXT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,018,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,054,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 960,075 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,775,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

