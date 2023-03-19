Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYXT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.