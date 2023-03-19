Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

