Desjardins Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$10.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

AGF Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

