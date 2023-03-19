Desjardins Lowers Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Price Target to C$0.40

Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Apollo Silver Stock Up 5.9 %
Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Apollo Silver
