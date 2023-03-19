Desjardins Lowers Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Price Target to C$0.40

Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Apollo Silver Stock Up 5.9 %

Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

