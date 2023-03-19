Desjardins Raises Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

