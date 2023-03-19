Desjardins Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Savaria in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SISXF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

About Savaria

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

