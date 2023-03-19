Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DBOEY stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

