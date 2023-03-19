Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.54.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
DBOEY stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
