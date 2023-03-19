DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.86. The company has a market cap of £307.66 million, a P/E ratio of 821.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.48 ($2.87).

In related news, insider Steve Johnson acquired 26,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £38,480 ($46,898.23). Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

