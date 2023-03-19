DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $144.66 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,408,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

