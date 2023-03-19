Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
