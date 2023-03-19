Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Diploma Stock Performance

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,720 ($33.15) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,804.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,681.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,675.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

