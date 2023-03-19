Diploma’s (DPLM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Diploma Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,720 ($33.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,804.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,681.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,675.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

