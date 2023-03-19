Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $57.22

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.22, but opened at $55.37. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 869,502 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 9.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

