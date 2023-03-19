Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.40

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 9734408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.