Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,115,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 2,714,932 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSEY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Diversey Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diversey by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Diversey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

