DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DocuSign by 38.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

