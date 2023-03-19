Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 50,153 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $52.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Ducommun Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ducommun by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

