Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 50,153 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $52.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ducommun Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
