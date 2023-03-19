Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.64

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 107185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

