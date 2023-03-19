Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Head to Head Survey

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Earthstone Energy 26.69% 31.01% 17.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 97.67%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Earthstone Energy $1.70 billion 0.97 $452.48 million $4.07 2.88

Earthstone Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

