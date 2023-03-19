ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECNGet Rating) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.50. 138,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,448,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

