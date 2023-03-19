EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.51. EHang shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 88,263 shares traded.

EHang Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $505.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the third quarter worth $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

