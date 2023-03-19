Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Electrovaya from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Electrovaya stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.