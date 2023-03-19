Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.09 and a 1-year high of C$46.04.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
