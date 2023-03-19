Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.16 on Friday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.09 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$264,960.00. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

