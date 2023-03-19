Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.37. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

About Enbridge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.53%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

