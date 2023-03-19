Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.28. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 519,612 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $646.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

