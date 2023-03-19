Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 2.9 %

Entegris stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

