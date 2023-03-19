Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

