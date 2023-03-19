Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

About Equinor ASA

EQNR opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

