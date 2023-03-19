ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Up 2.5%

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.10. 297,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,378,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $697.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

